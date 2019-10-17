UrduPoint.com
Erdogan, Pence Holding Talks In Ankara - Turkish President's Office

Thu 17th October 2019 | 08:18 PM

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has started a meeting with US Vice President Mike Pence in Ankara, the press service of the Turkish leader said on Thursday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2019) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has started a meeting with US Vice President Mike Pence in Ankara, the press service of the Turkish leader said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Pence and US State Secretary Mike Pompeo arrived in Ankara to discuss with Erdogan the situation in northern Syria and Turkey's operation against Kurdish militia there.

"The meeting has started," the statement said.

Turkey launched its offensive in Syria on October 9 in a bid to create a "safe zone" along the border that would be free of Kurdish militias, whom it considers an extension of the Kurdistan Worker's Party, which Ankara designates as a terrorist organization.

Following the beginning of the military operation, Ankara has been a subject of criticism from governments around the world, which called the operation a violation of Syria's territorial integrity and the Astana peace process, which could have multiple negative consequences for the situation in the region.

On Monday, US President Donald Trump signed an executive order authorizing sanctions against Turkish officials and entities, including the defense and energy ministries.

