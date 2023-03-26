Erdogan Planning to Hold Phone Talks With Zelenskyy on Ukraine - Presidential Spokesman

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2023) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is planning to discuss the settlement of the Ukraine conflict with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy after similar talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, Putin and Erdogan held phone talks and discussed, among other things, the settlement of the Ukraine conflict.

"Today, the president held talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin. It is expected that the negotiations with Zelenskyy will also take place to find ways to resolve the situation (in Ukraine)," Kalin told Turkish broadcaster NTV.