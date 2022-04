Erdogan Plans Phone Conversations With Putin, Zelenskyy - Foreign Minister

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is planning to hold telephone conversations with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Tuesday

"We are continuing our efforts to achieve a sustainable ceasefire in Ukraine.

President Erdogan is planning telephone conversations with the leaders, and I also negotiate actively with my colleagues," Cavusoglu told a briefing.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces. In response, the EU rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow, which includes airspace closures and restrictive measures targeting numerous Russian officials and entities, media, and financial institutions.