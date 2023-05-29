UrduPoint.com

Erdogan Plans Phone Talks With Biden, Putin - Turkish Presidential Office

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 29, 2023 | 02:40 PM

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2023) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan plans to hold a phone conversation with US President Joe Biden on Monday, as well as intends to hold phone talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said.

Turkey's Supreme Election Council said on Sunday that the incumbent president had won the second round of the presidential election with 52.14% of the vote.

Earlier on Monday, a source in the Turkish leader's administration told Sputnik that the date of the inauguration of Erdogan had not yet been determined.

"The president has started a very busy working period. A telephone conversation with Biden is planned tonight. (Phone talks) with Putin are also planned," Kalin told the A Haber broadcaster.

The presidential spokesman also confirmed that the inauguration date had not been set yet, adding that foreign leaders will be invited to the ceremony.

