UrduPoint.com

Erdogan Plans Phone Talks With Putin On Friday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 07, 2022 | 12:40 AM

Erdogan Plans Phone Talks With Putin on Friday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2022) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he was scheduled to have a phone conversation with Russian leader Vladimir Putin on Friday.

"Tomorrow I plan to have a phone conversation with Putin to discuss with him the process of bringing Russian agricultural products to the markets," Erdogan said at a press conference in Prague.

The Turkish leader also added that he hoped for an early "positive outcome" of Ankara's efforts to resolve the issue of bringing Russian fertilizers to the market.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed to Sputnik that Putin planned to have a phone conversation with Erdogan.

"Yes," he said when asked whether such a contact was really planned.

Related Topics

Russia Prague Vladimir Putin Ankara Tayyip Erdogan Market

Recent Stories

US Has Not Seen Cyber Escalation by Russians Outsi ..

US Has Not Seen Cyber Escalation by Russians Outside Ukraine - Official

12 minutes ago
 Messi says 2022 World Cup will 'surely' be his las ..

Messi says 2022 World Cup will 'surely' be his last

13 minutes ago
 Imran would face a surprise on his long march towa ..

Imran would face a surprise on his long march towards Islamabad: Ahsan Iqbal

13 minutes ago
 Peskov Urges US, UK, EU Members to React to Zelens ..

Peskov Urges US, UK, EU Members to React to Zelenskyy's Statement About Strikes ..

13 minutes ago
 Police Say Responding to Active Shooting in US Sta ..

Police Say Responding to Active Shooting in US State of Michigan

13 minutes ago
 Pentagon Says Drills Near Korean Peninsula Are Def ..

Pentagon Says Drills Near Korean Peninsula Are Defense Exercises, Not a Threat

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.