Erdogan Plans to Continue Telephone Conversations With Putin

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2022) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday that he expects to continue telephone conversations with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"I expect that if Russia will attend the G20 summit in Indonesia, now I don't know whether it will or not, if it does, then there will be the possibility of a face-to-face meeting.

Otherwise, we will continue telephone diplomacy. We want to ensure peace," Erdogan told reporters at Ankara's Esenboga airport before departing to Samarkand.