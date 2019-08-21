UrduPoint.com
Erdogan Plans To Discuss Attack On Turkish Convoy In Idlib With Putin By Phone - Spokesman

Erdogan Plans to Discuss Attack on Turkish Convoy in Idlib With Putin by Phone - Spokesman

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan plans to discuss an attack earlier this week on a Turkish military convoy in Syria's Idlib with Russian President Vladimir Putin by phone, the Turkish leader's spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said Wednesday

"In connection with the attack on our convoy at observation post 9 in Idlib, we are continuing negotiations, we have handed our position on this issue to the Russian side. We agreed earlier that all observation posts should be provided with security. We expect this to happen. Our president will hold a phone conversation with Russian President Putin on the issue soon," Kalin told reporters.

