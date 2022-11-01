Erdogan Plans to Discuss Grain Deal With Putin, Zelenskyy in Coming Days - Cavusoglu

(@FahadShabbir)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2022) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan plans to hold phone conversations with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy over the situation with the grain deal in the coming days, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Tuesday.

"President Erdogan will hold phone talks with Putin and Zelenskyy in the coming days," Cavusoglu told reporters.