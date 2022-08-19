Erdogan Plans to Discuss Situation at Zaporizhzhia NPP With Putin

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2022) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday that he plans to discuss the situation at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant with Russian President Vladimir Putin and ask him to take concrete measures.

"The issueof the Zaporizhzhia NPP is actually not accidental.

First, the International Atomic Energy Agency should keep a close eye on this work and take on some of the work that needs to be done ... (Ukrainian President Volodymyr) Zelenskyy specifically asked us: Russia should remove all mines and similar elements so that the situation is no longer frightening ...We will discuss this issue with Putin, and we will specifically ask him about this so that Russia contributes in this regard as an important step towards world peace," Erdogan told reporters in a plane on his way back from Lviv.