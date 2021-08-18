UrduPoint.com

Erdogan Plans To Discuss Situation In Afghanistan With Putin On Weekend

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 18th August 2021 | 11:50 PM

Erdogan Plans to Discuss Situation in Afghanistan With Putin on Weekend

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2021) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday he intended to hold talks on the situation in Afghanistan with Russian President Vladimir Putin, as well as with German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

"I plan talks [on Afghanistan] with Merkel before the weekend, and over the weekend I plan to negotiate with Putin," Erdogan said in an interview with Turkish tv channels.

Speaking about Turkey's plans to protect the Kabul International Airport, Erdogan said that Ankara continued to negotiate on this issue, but taking into account the changed circumstances.

He said that the Turkish authorities had already evacuated 552 citizens from Afghanistan.

More Stories From World

