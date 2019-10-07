Erdogan Plans to Discuss US F-35 Fighters Deliveries to Turkey With Trump in November

UrduPoint.com
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has announced his intention to discuss with his US counterpart, Donald Trump, deliveries of US F-35 fighter jets to Turkey during his visit to Washington in early November

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2019) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has announced his intention to discuss with his US counterpart, Donald Trump, deliveries of US F-35 fighter jets to Turkey during his visit to Washington in early November.

"Most likely, we will pay a visit to Washington in the first half of the next month. There will be both meetings of delegations, and tete-a-tete talks, and we will have an opportunity to have a deep and multifaceted discussion of many issues and problems. F-35 deliveries is one of the topics. This is a long process, and it is underway. We are paying for everything we should under the agreement.

We will discuss the matter thoroughly," Erdogan told reporters on Monday.

In July, the United States announced its decision to suspend Turkey's participation in the F-35 international program over Ankara's purchase of Russia's S-400 air defense systems, adding that the country would be completely removed from the project by late March 2020.

The United States has repeatedly objected to its NATO ally purchasing Russian-made defense systems, saying the S-400 is incompatible with NATO security standards and might compromise the operation of F-35 jets.

