UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Erdogan Plans To Discuss With Biden Reasons For Tension In Turkey-US Relations

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 02nd June 2021 | 09:00 AM

Erdogan Plans to Discuss With Biden Reasons for Tension in Turkey-US Relations

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2021) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he plans to discuss at a meeting with US President Joe Biden the reasons for the tension in relations between Ankara and Washington.

A meeting between Biden and Erdogan is scheduled for June 14 at the NATO summit.

"I will ask why our relations have become so tense," Erdogan said in an interview with Turkish journalists broadcast by TRT Haber.

Related Topics

NATO Washington Ankara Tayyip Erdogan June

Recent Stories

WHO validates Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine for emergen ..

10 hours ago

Dubai Electronic Security Centre launches new ‘T ..

11 hours ago

RTA launches maiden journey on Dubai Investment Pa ..

11 hours ago

Sharjah to dispatch trade mission to Russia

11 hours ago

UAE making progress in implementing green hydrogen ..

12 hours ago

Emirates Skills National Competition empowers yout ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.