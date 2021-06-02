Erdogan Plans to Discuss With Biden Reasons for Tension in Turkey-US Relations

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2021) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he plans to discuss at a meeting with US President Joe Biden the reasons for the tension in relations between Ankara and Washington.

A meeting between Biden and Erdogan is scheduled for June 14 at the NATO summit.

"I will ask why our relations have become so tense," Erdogan said in an interview with Turkish journalists broadcast by TRT Haber.