Erdogan Plans to Discuss With Putin Results of NATO Summit in Brussels at End of Week

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2022) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday that he plans to hold a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss the results of the recent NATO summit in Brussels at the end of this week.

"Perhaps, I will again hold (phone) talks with Putin at the end of the week, or at the beginning of the next one. At these talks, we should discuss and evaluate the results of the NATO summit," Erdogan told reporters.