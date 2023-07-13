Erdogan Plans to Discuss With Putin Sale of Russian Amphibious Plane for Putting Out Fires

ISTANBUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2023) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday that he plans to discuss with Russian President Vladimir Putin the sale of Russian amphibious aircraft dedicated to extinguishing forest fires.

"We expect that during a personal meeting with Putin we will discuss the acquisition of several amphibious aircraft they have, as they have a very significant effect on extinguishing fires," Erdogan told reporters.