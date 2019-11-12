Erdogan Plans to Discuss With Trump US' Non-Compliance With Agreement on Syria

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan plans to discuss with US President Donald Trump Washington's non-compliance with the US-Turkish agreement on Syria, signed on October 17, during his upcoming visit to the United States, scheduled for November 12-13

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2019) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan plans to discuss with US President Donald Trump Washington's non-compliance with the US-Turkish agreement on Syria, signed on October 17, during his upcoming visit to the United States, scheduled for November 12-13.

"We will hold an exhaustive discussion of the situation in Syria. We will speak about the last phase of the Operation Peace Spring. We will explain that the agreements, reached within security zone creation, are not being implemented," Erdogan told reporters on Tuesday before leaving for Washington.

Turkey launched its operation in Syria's north-east against the Kurdish militia on October 9. On October 17, Erdogan and US Vice President Mike Pence agreed on a five-day ceasefire to allow the withdrawal of the Kurdish fighters from the safe zone. As the ceasefire came to an end, Ankara and Moscow reached an agreement facilitating the Kurdish fighters' pull back from the border area. Turkey and Russia have since begun joint patrols along the border.