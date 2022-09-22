Erdogan Plans to Hold Phone Conversation With Putin Soon - Source

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan plans to hold a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the coming days, a diplomatic source in Ankara told Sputnik on Thursday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2022) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan plans to hold a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the coming days, a diplomatic source in Ankara told Sputnik on Thursday.

"In the coming days," the source said when asked when the conversation is planned.