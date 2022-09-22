Erdogan Plans To Hold Phone Conversation With Putin Soon - Source
Umer Jamshaid Published September 22, 2022 | 08:07 PM
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan plans to hold a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the coming days, a diplomatic source in Ankara told Sputnik on Thursday
"In the coming days," the source said when asked when the conversation is planned.