Erdogan Plans to Hold Phone Talks With Putin 'In Near Future' - Reports

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2022) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan plans to have a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin "in the near future," Turkish tv channel A Haber reported on Monday.

Erdogan spoke on the phone with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday.

He conveyed Turkey's readiness to provide all necessary assistance to the Russian-Ukrainian negotiation, including mediation.

Erdogan also told Zelenskyy that Turkey agrees to provide Ukraine with security guarantees, according to reports.

Kiev has requested security guarantees from Turkey and several other countries, including Russia as a permanent member of the UN Security Council, in its negotiations with Moscow in exchange for considering a neutral status and dropping its NATO membership aspirations.