Erdogan Plans to Hold Phone Talks With Putin This Week - Source

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2022) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan plans to hold phone talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin this week, a diplomatic source told Sputnik on Monday, adding that the sides are expected to discuss the situation at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant (NPP) and the Ukrainian crisis.

"Yes, such negotiations are expected this week. The topics were previously outlined by president (Erdogan). This is the situation at the Zaporizhzhia NPP and, in general, the settlement of the Ukrainian crisis itself," the source said.