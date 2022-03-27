Erdogan Plans to Hold Talks With Putin in Coming Days - Adviser to Turkish President

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2022) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan plans to hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the coming days, Chief Adviser to Turkish president, Ibrahim Kalin, said on Sunday.

"President Erdogan talked to Putin about the Ukrainian issue, and plans to talk to him again in the coming days," Kalin said at Qatar's Doha Forum.