Erdogan Plans To Hold Talks With Putin, Zelenskyy - Turkish Foreign Minister
Umer Jamshaid Published September 26, 2022 | 01:30 PM
ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2022) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan plans to hold negotiations with Russian President Vladimir Putin an Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Monday.
A diplomat soirce has told Sputnik that the Turkish leader will hold a phone conversation with Putin in the coming days.
"Our president will hold talks with Putin and Zelenskyy. Our efforts are aimed at organizing their meeting," Cavusoglu told reporters in Tokyo.