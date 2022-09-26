UrduPoint.com

Erdogan Plans To Hold Talks With Putin, Zelenskyy - Turkish Foreign Minister

Umer Jamshaid Published September 26, 2022 | 01:30 PM

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2022) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan plans to hold negotiations with Russian President Vladimir Putin an Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Monday.

A diplomat soirce has told Sputnik that the Turkish leader will hold a phone conversation with Putin in the coming days.

"Our president will hold talks with Putin and Zelenskyy. Our efforts are aimed at organizing their meeting," Cavusoglu told reporters in Tokyo.

