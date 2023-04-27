Erdogan Plans to Offer Mediation on Ukraine at Talks With Putin on Thursday - Source

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2023) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan intends to offer mediation on the conflict in Ukraine during his talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday, a source in the Turkish leader's office told Sputnik.

Earlier in the day, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the two will hold a phone conversation before the ceremony for nuclear fuel loading at Turkey's Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant (NPP).

"The situation in Ukraine will be discussed. President (Erdogan) constantly maintains contacts with the leaders of Russia and Ukraine. The president, at every opportunity, calls on the parties to negotiate, offers that Ankara mediate in this regard, the current negotiations will not be an exception," the source said.