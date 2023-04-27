UrduPoint.com

Erdogan Plans To Offer Mediation On Ukraine At Talks With Putin On Thursday - Source

Faizan Hashmi Published April 27, 2023 | 03:30 PM

Erdogan Plans to Offer Mediation on Ukraine at Talks With Putin on Thursday - Source

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2023) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan intends to offer mediation on the conflict in Ukraine during his talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday, a source in the Turkish leader's office told Sputnik.

Earlier in the day, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the two will hold a phone conversation before the ceremony for nuclear fuel loading at Turkey's Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant (NPP).

"The situation in Ukraine will be discussed. President (Erdogan) constantly maintains contacts with the leaders of Russia and Ukraine. The president, at every opportunity, calls on the parties to negotiate, offers that Ankara mediate in this regard, the current negotiations will not be an exception," the source said.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Turkey Nuclear Vladimir Putin Ankara Tayyip Erdogan

Recent Stories

realme 11 Pro Series 5G Confirms its Launch with a ..

Realme 11 Pro Series 5G Confirms its Launch with a Brand-new Master Design

4 minutes ago
 OPPO ColorOS 13 Wins Six Awards at 2023 iF Design ..

OPPO ColorOS 13 Wins Six Awards at 2023 iF Design Awards

51 minutes ago
 80% growth in corporate contracts authenticated be ..

80% growth in corporate contracts authenticated before notary public: ADJD

53 minutes ago
 ALC announces participation in Tunis International ..

ALC announces participation in Tunis International Book Fair 2023

1 hour ago
 UAE and Cambodia conclude Comprehensive Economic P ..

UAE and Cambodia conclude Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement

2 hours ago
 Kuwait oil price down US$2.28 to US$82.62 pb

Kuwait oil price down US$2.28 to US$82.62 pb

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.