Erdogan Plans to Sign Agreement During Visit to UAE - Turkish Finance Minister

ISTANBUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2023) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan plans to pay an official visit to the United Arab Emirates in mid-July and sign a major agreement, Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek said.

The minister earlier visited the UAE with Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz.

Simsek said significant work had been carried out during the visit, and the results of the visit would be finalized in the next two weeks.

"Most likely, after that, the president will visit the UAE, where a framework agreement will be signed. I will not go into details, but it will be comprehensive," Anadolu news agency quoted the minister as saying.

Simsek said there would be meetings with the head of state, his deputy and the minister of finance. The visit may take place after the NATO summit, the minister specified.

He said a delegation from the UAE would arrive next week.