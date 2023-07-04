Open Menu

Erdogan Plans To Sign Agreement During Visit To UAE - Turkish Finance Minister

Faizan Hashmi Published July 04, 2023 | 07:28 PM

Erdogan Plans to Sign Agreement During Visit to UAE - Turkish Finance Minister

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan plans to pay an official visit to the United Arab Emirates in mid-July and sign a major agreement, Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek said

ISTANBUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2023) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan plans to pay an official visit to the United Arab Emirates in mid-July and sign a major agreement, Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek said.

The minister earlier visited the UAE with Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz.

Simsek said significant work had been carried out during the visit, and the results of the visit would be finalized in the next two weeks.

"Most likely, after that, the president will visit the UAE, where a framework agreement will be signed. I will not go into details, but it will be comprehensive," Anadolu news agency quoted the minister as saying.

Simsek said there would be meetings with the head of state, his deputy and the minister of finance. The visit may take place after the NATO summit, the minister specified.

He said a delegation from the UAE would arrive next week.

Related Topics

NATO UAE Visit United Arab Emirates Tayyip Erdogan May From Agreement

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler appoints Bodour Al Qasimi as Chairpe ..

Sharjah Ruler appoints Bodour Al Qasimi as Chairperson of SRTIP

1 minute ago
 AllianceBernstein expands presence in Middle East ..

AllianceBernstein expands presence in Middle East through Dubai International Fi ..

1 minute ago
 UAE firmly committed to achieving climate neutrali ..

UAE firmly committed to achieving climate neutrality: COP28 President-Designate

2 minutes ago
 ADGM begins implementing its sustainable finance r ..

ADGM begins implementing its sustainable finance regulatory framework

2 minutes ago
 ECP asks political parties to file statement of th ..

ECP asks political parties to file statement of their accounts till 29th August

6 minutes ago
 US Charges Against Activist Ionov, Other Russians ..

US Charges Against Activist Ionov, Other Russians 'Contrived' - Human Rights Adv ..

1 minute ago
Merging SRTIP and SOTI will boost UAE&#039;s knowl ..

Merging SRTIP and SOTI will boost UAE&#039;s knowledge economy: Bodour Al Qasimi

31 minutes ago
 CBUAE issues notice outlining measures taken to al ..

CBUAE issues notice outlining measures taken to alleviate burden of rising inter ..

31 minutes ago
 TDRA launches centralised interface for government ..

TDRA launches centralised interface for government generative AI services

32 minutes ago
 Nahyan bin Zayed issues resolution to form Supreme ..

Nahyan bin Zayed issues resolution to form Supreme Organising Committee for Open ..

32 minutes ago
 Ministerial Development Council discusses policies ..

Ministerial Development Council discusses policies, initiatives to support gover ..

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Ruler orders inclusion of SPGC, SCDA emplo ..

Sharjah Ruler orders inclusion of SPGC, SCDA employees in housing loan installme ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World