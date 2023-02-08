Erdogan Plans to Visit Area of Devastating Earthquake on Wednesday - Source

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2023) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan intends to visit on Wednesday the zone of the devastating earthquake, which, according to the latest data, claimed the lives of about 5,500 people, a source in Ankara told Sputnik.

"On Wednesday, the president of Turkey is planning a visit to the regions where the earthquake occurred. In these difficult days for the country, the hearts of each of us beat as one. Mr. President will get acquainted with the situation on the ground and give his instructions," the source said.