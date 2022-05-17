Erdogan Plans to Visit UAE Tuesday to Offer Condolences - Reports

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2022) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will travel to Abu Dhabi on Tuesday to express his condolences over the death of Emirati President Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Anadolu agency reported.

UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan died on Friday at 73 after a long illness.

As reported by the national news agency WAM, the Federal Supreme Council of the UAE on Saturday elected the younger brother of the deceased, the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, as new president.