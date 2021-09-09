Erdogan Plans to Visit US From September 19-22 - Presidential Administration

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan plans to pay a visit to the United States from September 19-22, the presidential administration said on Thursday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2021) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan plans to pay a visit to the United States from September 19-22, the presidential administration said on Thursday.

From September 21-27, New York will be hosting the high-level week of the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly.