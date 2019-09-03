Erdogan Plans to Visit US on September 21-26 to Participate in UN General Assembly- Ankara

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is planning to pay a visit to the United States from September 21-26 to take part in the session of the UN General Assembly, the president's office said in a statement on Tuesday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2019) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is planning to pay a visit to the United States September 21-26 to take part in the session of the UN General Assembly , the president's office said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Our esteemed president plans to visit the United States from September 21-26 in connection with the 74th session of the UN General Assembly," the statement said.

The 74th UN General Assembly session will open on September 17.

Bilateral relations between the United States and Turkey have stumbled amid a dispute over Ankara's acquisition of Russian S-400 air defense system, which lead to Washington remove Turkey from participating in the international F-35 jet program.

However, US officials have emphasized that both countries have areas of cooperation. They recently established a military coordination center and will soon begin joint US-Turkish patrols on the border with Syria.