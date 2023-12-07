Open Menu

Erdogan Pledges 'new Era' In Relations With Greece

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 07, 2023 | 04:20 PM

Athens, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2023) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan pledged Thursday to open a "new era" in relations with Greece, as he opened his first official visit to Athens since 2017.

"I believe that the Turkey-Greece strategic cooperation meeting will lead to a new era" in relations, Erdogan told Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou, adding that "we need to be optimistic, and this optimism will be fruitful in the future."

In meetings with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and President Katerina Sakellaropoulou during a five-hour visit, the Turkish leader is expected to discuss trade, regional issues and the perennially thorny issue of migration.

Ankara has served as a migration bulwark since a 2016 deal with the European Union, which Mitsotakis and fellow EU leaders hope to update.

A retinue of diplomats accompanying Erdogan are also broaching with Greek counterparts the longstanding issue of Greek-Turkish territorial disputes in the Aegean Sea.

