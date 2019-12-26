Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday that he intended to submit to the country's parliament a request for using the Turkish armed forces in Libya

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th December, 2019) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday that he intended to submit to the country's parliament a request for using the Turkish armed forces in Libya.

The Turkish leader approved earlier in the day the memorandum on military cooperation with the Libyan Government of National Accord (GNA), recently ratified by the Turkish parliament. Erdogan has said that Turkey may send its troops to Libya if the GNA makes such a request.

"We are asked whether we will send military to Libya. I will answer: we will go where we are invited to. The memorandum has once again confirmed our cooperation and support. This agreement has entered into force today. We will soon submit a request to the parliament for using our army in Libya. With this mandate we have more possibilities to provide support to Libya," Erdogan said in an address for the heads of the regional departments of Turkey's ruling Justice and Development Party.