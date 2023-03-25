UrduPoint.com

Erdogan Positively Assesses Russia's Consent To Extend Grain Deal By 60 Days - Kremlin

Sumaira FH Published March 25, 2023 | 08:21 PM

Erdogan Positively Assesses Russia's Consent to Extend Grain Deal by 60 Days - Kremlin

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan gave a positive assessment of Russia's consent to extend the Black Sea Grain Initiative by 60 days during his Saturday telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Kremlin said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2023) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan gave a positive assessment of Russia's consent to extend the Black Sea Grain Initiative by 60 days during his Saturday telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Kremlin said.

"Russian President Vladimir Putin held a telephone conversation with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan ...

The Turkish leader positively assessed Russia's consent to extend by 60 days the Istanbul agreements regarding the export of Ukrainian grain from the Black Sea ports and unblocking the export of Russian food and fertilizers," the Kremlin said.

Erdogan also expressed his understanding of Moscow's intention to achieve full implementation of the second part of the package agreements on removing barriers to exports of agricultural products from Russia.

