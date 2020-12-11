Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday that Russian President Vladimir Putin played an important role in putting an end to hostilities in the breakaway Republic of Nagorno-Karabakh

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2020) Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday that Russian President Vladimir Putin played an important role in putting an end to hostilities in the breakaway Republic of Nagorno-Karabakh.

"I cannot but mention the role of honorable Putin.

His position largely contributed to the positive direction of the issue," Erdogan told a press conference in Baku.

In November, Armenia and Azerbaijan agreed to the ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh, putting an end to the six-week war over the disputed area. The agreement brokered by Moscow resulted in the loss of most territories controlled by the self-proclaimed republic and stipulated deployment of Russian peacekeepers to the region, as well as prisoner exchange.