Erdogan Praises Successful Talks Between Russian, Turkish, Syrian Intelligence Chiefs

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 20th January 2020 | 11:00 PM

Erdogan Praises Successful Talks Between Russian, Turkish, Syrian Intelligence Chiefs

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2020) Negotiations between Hakan Fidan, the chief of the Turkish National Intelligence Organization, and his counterparts from Iran, Russia and Syria, have been successful, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday.

"The most important thing is the relations between Hakan [Fidan] and the Russian, Syrian, and Iranian sides, his colleagues. These talks have been successful," Erdogan told reporters as quoted by Turkish tv channel A Haber.

On January 13, Moscow hosted a meeting between the intelligence chiefs from Russia, Turkey and Syria. The top security officials discussed various issues pertaining to the situation in Syria.

