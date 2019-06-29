UrduPoint.com
Erdogan Praises Turkish-US Strategic Partnership, Voices Belief Solidarity To Continue

Sat 29th June 2019 | 10:20 AM

OSAKA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2019) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan praised on Saturday the Turkish-US strategic partnership, voicing the belief that the two countries would continue enjoying solidarity-based relations.

"We have a strategic partnership, and this strategic partnership also encourages us to create solidarity across many areas.

I have full belief that our solidarity will continue through our strategic partnership," Erdogan said at talks with his US counterpart, Donald Trump, held on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Japan's Osaka.

Turkey and the United states are moving toward fulfilling their goal of bringing their annual trade to $75 billion, the Turkish leader added.

