Erdogan Presents UN Chief With Plan for New Areas for Syrian Refugees - Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2019) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan presented a plan during a meeting with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres for new settlement areas for the return of Syrian United Nations spokesman Farhan Haq said in a press briefing on Friday.

"President Erdogan presented the Secretary-General with a Turkish plan for new settlement areas for the return of Syrian refugees," Haq said.

Guterres told Erdogan that the UN Office of the High Commissioner for Refugees will immediately set up a team to examine the Turkish proposal and discuss it with the Syrian authorities, Haq said.

During the meeting, Guterres emphasized the return of refugees to Syria should be conducted in a safe, voluntary and dignified manner.

In addition, Haq said both Erdogan and Guterres expressed full support for the work of the recently launched Syrian Constitutional Committee and emphasized the need to find a political solution in line with the UN Security Council resolution 2254.

Turkey hosts more than 3.5 million Syrian refugees, some of which it plans to resettle into the 20-mile buffer area in Syria's border area with Turkey.