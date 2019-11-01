UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Erdogan Presents UN Chief With Plan For New Areas For Syrian Refugees - Spokesman

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 01st November 2019 | 10:23 PM

Erdogan Presents UN Chief With Plan for New Areas for Syrian Refugees - Spokesman

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan presented a plan during a meeting with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres for new settlement areas for the return of Syrian refugees, United Nations spokesman Farhan Haq said in a press briefing on Friday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2019) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan presented a plan during a meeting with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres for new settlement areas for the return of Syrian refugees, United Nations spokesman Farhan Haq said in a press briefing on Friday.

"President Erdogan presented the Secretary-General with a Turkish plan for new settlement areas for the return of Syrian refugees," Haq said.

Guterres told Erdogan that the UN Office of the High Commissioner for Refugees will immediately set up a team to examine the Turkish proposal and discuss it with the Syrian authorities, Haq said.

During the meeting, Guterres emphasized the return of refugees to Syria should be conducted in a safe, voluntary and dignified manner.

In addition, Haq said both Erdogan and Guterres expressed full support for the work of the recently launched Syrian Constitutional Committee and emphasized the need to find a political solution in line with the UN Security Council resolution 2254.

Turkey hosts more than 3.5 million Syrian refugees, some of which it plans to resettle into the 20-mile buffer area in Syria's border area with Turkey.

Related Topics

Resolution United Nations Syria Turkey Tayyip Erdogan Border Refugee Million

Recent Stories

Bolsonaro Says Will Not Attend Argentine President ..

2 minutes ago

National Assembly body seeks details about honorar ..

2 minutes ago

Djokovic thrashes Tsitsipas to book Paris last-fou ..

2 minutes ago

Nation not to forgive Maulana for ignoring Kashmir ..

6 minutes ago

1st Joint Russian-Turkish Patrol in Syria Successf ..

6 minutes ago

Ukraine Vows to Expand Partnership With NATO - Dep ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.