Erdogan Presides Over Key Military Council, Vows To Strengthen Army - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 03, 2023 | 09:29 PM

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan presided over an annual meeting of the Supreme Military Council in Ankara on Thursday and promised to strengthen the country's armed forces, Turkish media has reported

The meeting is a venue for making decisions on tenure and promotions of high-ranking officers of the Turkish armed forces, the Daily Sabah newspaper reported. It convenes once per year in August, a month associated with Turkey's military glory.

"We are making intense efforts in every field to build the 'Century of Turkiye' that we promised our nation and to deliver a more prosperous, more prestigious and peaceful country for the next generations. Our greatest source of strength and confidence in this struggle is our Turkish Armed Forces, which is the Apple of our nation's eye with its high sense of duty, deterrence and superior ability.

Hopefully, we will strengthen our army with our decisions at our council meeting today," Erdogan said while delivering a speech at the mausoleum Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, the first president of the Republic of Turkey, ahead of the council's meeting, the newspaper reported.

This time, 32 generals and admirals were promoted, while 63 colonels were promoted to the rank of general or admiral, according to the report. In particular, Gen. Metin Gurak, who played a key role in sabotaging the attempt to overthrown Erdogan in 2016, was appointed as the chief of general staff.

After the unsuccessful coup attempt in 2016, the Turkish armed forces underwent a significant reshuffle, with military officers being dismissed or sent in prison for their involvement in the mutiny associated with the movement of Muslim preacher Fethullah Gulen.

