Erdogan Proposes to Hold Meeting of Leaders of Turkey, Russia, Syria

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2022) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday that he proposed to Russian President Vladimir Putin to hold a meeting of the leaders of Turkey, Russia and Syria, which will be preceded by a meeting of the heads of intelligence services, defense and foreign ministries.

"I have explained one more thing, and that is that we want to take a step as a Syria-Turkey-Russia trilateral alliance. To do this, our intelligence services must first meet, then the defense and foreign ministers. After their meetings, let's meet as leaders. I suggested this to Mr. Putin and he reacted positively to it. So we will begin a series of meetings," Erdogan told reporters on the plane on his return from Turkmenistan.