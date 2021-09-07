Erdogan Publishes Book on How to Create a 'Fairer World'

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2021) A book criticizing the existing world order, by Recep Tayyip Erdogan, hit the shelves on Monday, according to the Turkish presidency's communications directorate.

"A Fairer World is Possible" takes on what Erdogan sees as injustice, discrimination and double standards, embodied by the five-nation core of the UN Security Council.

"Until a system is developed in which the right is strong, not the strong is right, we will continue to proclaim, 'The world is bigger than five,'" an excerpt reads.

Erdogan argues that institutions shaped by the "needs of the past" cannot solve modern problems but will rather generate new ones.

"For a fairer world, there is a need for a global order that gives hope and confidence," he says.

The book will be translated into English, Arabic, German, French, Russian and Spanish, the presidency said. All proceeds from its sales will go to Turkey's emergency management agency AFAD.