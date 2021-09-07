UrduPoint.com

Erdogan Publishes Book On How To Create A 'Fairer World'

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 07th September 2021 | 01:50 AM

Erdogan Publishes Book on How to Create a 'Fairer World'

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2021) A book criticizing the existing world order, by Recep Tayyip Erdogan, hit the shelves on Monday, according to the Turkish presidency's communications directorate.

"A Fairer World is Possible" takes on what Erdogan sees as injustice, discrimination and double standards, embodied by the five-nation core of the UN Security Council.

"Until a system is developed in which the right is strong, not the strong is right, we will continue to proclaim, 'The world is bigger than five,'" an excerpt reads.

Erdogan argues that institutions shaped by the "needs of the past" cannot solve modern problems but will rather generate new ones.

"For a fairer world, there is a need for a global order that gives hope and confidence," he says.

The book will be translated into English, Arabic, German, French, Russian and Spanish, the presidency said. All proceeds from its sales will go to Turkey's emergency management agency AFAD.

Related Topics

World United Nations Russia Turkey German Tayyip Erdogan All From Arab

Recent Stories

Expo 2020 Dubai...History in the making: Officials

Expo 2020 Dubai...History in the making: Officials

1 hour ago
 IGCF 2021 to analyse the future readiness of gover ..

IGCF 2021 to analyse the future readiness of government communications with 79 A ..

3 hours ago
 Anti-dengue measures reviewed in Faisalabad

Anti-dengue measures reviewed in Faisalabad

44 minutes ago
 UAE, Indonesia launch talks on Comprehensive Econo ..

UAE, Indonesia launch talks on Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement

4 hours ago
 First set of UAE’s &quot;Projects of the 50&quot ..

First set of UAE’s &quot;Projects of the 50&quot; attracts media coverage of 4 ..

4 hours ago
 'Air Defence Gun' set up at Kutchery Chowk in Kasu ..

'Air Defence Gun' set up at Kutchery Chowk in Kasur

46 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.