ISTANBUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd August, 2023) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin agree on the latter's visit to Turkey during a phone conversation on Wednesday, Erdogan's office said.

"President Erdogan held a phone conversation on Wednesday with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

During the conversation, the leaders reached an agreement on Putin's visit to Turkey," the office said in a statement, obtained by Sputnik.

The statement did not mention the date of the visit.

According to the office, Erdogan told Putin that Turkey will continue to make intensive efforts to resume the Black Sea Grain Initiative.