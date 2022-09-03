Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin confirmed their determination to follow the construction plan for the Akkuyu nuclear power plant (NPP) in Turkey, the office of the Turkish leader said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2022) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin confirmed their determination to follow the construction plan for the Akkuyu nuclear power plant (NPP) in Turkey, the office of the Turkish leader said on Saturday.

Russia and Turkey sealed an agreement on the construction of Akkuyu NPP in the Turkish southern province of Mersin in 2010. It will be the first NPP built in Turkey.

"The two leaders reiterated their determination for the construction of the Akkuyu NPP to continue as planned," the office said in a statement.

According to the office, Erdogan also proposed that Turkey play the role of mediator in resolving the situation around the Zaporizhzhya NPP.

Russian atomic agency Rosatom began the construction of the plant in 2018. The construction of the fourth and final reactor was officially launched on August 4. The capacity of each power unit is up to 1,200 megawatts. The first unit is expected to be commissioned in 2023, while the remaining three will be connected to the grid by 2026. The plant is expected to generate 35 billion kilowatt-hours in energy and meet up to 10% of Turkey's energy demand.