Erdogan, Putin Agree to Discuss Pressing Issues at SCO Summit in September - Ankara

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan have agreed during their phone talk on Saturday to discuss pressing issues on the agenda at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Samarkand on September 15-16, Erdogan's office said.

"The two leaders agreed to discuss the issues in detail, along with other items on the agenda, during a meeting in Samarkand on September 15-16 on the occasion of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit," Erdogan's office said in a statement.