Open Menu

Erdogan, Putin Did Not Discuss Issue Of Azov Militants - Source

Sumaira FH Published August 02, 2023 | 10:53 PM

Erdogan, Putin Did Not Discuss Issue of Azov Militants - Source

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin did not discuss the issue of the transfer of the commanders of the nationalist Azov battalion (banned in Russia) back to Ukraine, a source familiar with the situation told Sputnik on Wednesday

ISTANBUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd August, 2023) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin did not discuss the issue of the transfer of the commanders of the nationalist Azov battalion (banned in Russia) back to Ukraine, a source familiar with the situation told Sputnik on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, the Kremlin said that Erdogan and Putin held a phone conversation. Erdogan's office said that the leaders discussed the possibility of resuming the grain deal, tourism and extinguishing forest fires.

"The leaders did not discuss any other issues, apart from the ones mentioned in the official statement," the source said, commenting on whether the discussion of Azov militants was on the agenda.

Related Topics

Militants Ukraine Russia Vladimir Putin Tayyip Erdogan From

Recent Stories

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) defers PTI c ..

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) defers PTI chief's indictment in contempt ..

25 minutes ago
 Former Biden Associate Says Calls Between Joe, Hun ..

Former Biden Associate Says Calls Between Joe, Hunter Biden Constitute Abuse of ..

25 minutes ago
 UoT's Syndicate members urge assurance of quality ..

UoT's Syndicate members urge assurance of quality education at university

36 minutes ago
 Three killed in Sariab Road firing

Three killed in Sariab Road firing

42 minutes ago
 Two street criminals held, arms recovered

Two street criminals held, arms recovered

42 minutes ago
 NEOC Coordinator lauds polio teams' efforts for er ..

NEOC Coordinator lauds polio teams' efforts for eradicating poliovirus

42 minutes ago
Dar congratulates FBR team for achieving July 2023 ..

Dar congratulates FBR team for achieving July 2023 revenue target of Rs 539 bln

42 minutes ago
 IGP organizes ceremony in honor of heroes of Punja ..

IGP organizes ceremony in honor of heroes of Punjab Police

42 minutes ago
 US House Republicans Open Probe Into Alleged China ..

US House Republicans Open Probe Into Alleged China Email Hack of Federal Agencie ..

43 minutes ago
 Chinese delegation led by Consul General meets wit ..

Chinese delegation led by Consul General meets with Inspector General Police Pun ..

52 minutes ago
 Contradictions Between Ukraine, Poland Will Only I ..

Contradictions Between Ukraine, Poland Will Only Increase - Kremlin

45 minutes ago
 Hajj pilgrims to receive up to Rs 185,000 refund: ..

Hajj pilgrims to receive up to Rs 185,000 refund: NA body told

45 minutes ago

More Stories From World