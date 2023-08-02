Erdogan, Putin Did Not Discuss Issue of Azov Militants - Source

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin did not discuss the issue of the transfer of the commanders of the nationalist Azov battalion (banned in Russia) back to Ukraine, a source familiar with the situation told Sputnik on Wednesday

ISTANBUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd August, 2023) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin did not discuss the issue of the transfer of the commanders of the nationalist Azov battalion (banned in Russia) back to Ukraine, a source familiar with the situation told Sputnik on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, the Kremlin said that Erdogan and Putin held a phone conversation. Erdogan's office said that the leaders discussed the possibility of resuming the grain deal, tourism and extinguishing forest fires.

"The leaders did not discuss any other issues, apart from the ones mentioned in the official statement," the source said, commenting on whether the discussion of Azov militants was on the agenda.