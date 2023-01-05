Erdogan, Putin Discuss Bilateral Relations, Syrian, Ukrainian Crises - Presidential Office
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 05, 2023 | 02:40 PM
ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2023) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin have discussed the Syrian crisis, the situation in Ukraine and bilateral relations in a phone conversation, Erdogan's office said on Thursday.
"President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has held a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin. During the talks, the sides discussed Turkey-Russia relations, especially in the energy field, and regional issues such as the Syrian, Ukrainian crises," the statement read.