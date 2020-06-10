UrduPoint.com
Erdogan, Putin Discuss By Phone Situation In Libya, Syria's Idlib - Ankara

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 10th June 2020 | 09:37 PM

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, discussed the situation in Libya and Syria's Idlib by phone, the Turkish leader's administration said on Wednesday.

"During the telephone conversation today, Erdogan and Putin discussed the situation in Libya and Idlib, as well as regional issues. In addition, the presidents touched upon the fight against coronavirus and steps that can be taken after the pandemic," it said.

Putin and Erdogan also discussed issues of bilateral cooperation, it added.

