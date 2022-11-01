UrduPoint.com

Erdogan, Putin Discuss Grain Deal Situation During Phone Conversation - President's Office

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 01, 2022 | 07:24 PM

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, during which the leaders discussed the situation around the grain deal, the office of the Turkish president said on Tuesday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2022) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, during which the leaders discussed the situation around the grain deal, the office of the Turkish president said on Tuesday.

On October 29, the Russian defense ministry said that Moscow was suspending its participation in the grain deal following Ukraine's drone attack targeting vessels of the Russian Black Sea Fleet as well as civilian ships in Sevastopol. The ministry said that preparations for the attacks were carried out under the guidance of UK specialists.

"President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

During the conversation regional issues were discussed, especially the latest developments in the Russian-Ukrainian war. President Erdogan said that Ankara will continue to propose necessary initiatives to all parties to solve problems related to the implementation of the Istanbul memorandum on grain supplies," the office of the Turkish leader said.

The Turkish president said the he believes that a solution regarding grain supplies will be found.

"Ankara and Moscow will establish a solution-oriented cooperation (on grain deal issue)," the president's office said.

