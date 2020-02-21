Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed in phone talks on Friday the recent escalation of tensions in Syria's Idlib and reaffirmed their commitment to previous agreements on Syria, Erdogan's administration said in a statement

"Our president held telephone talks with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin. Erdogan stressed the need to contain the Syrian regime in Idlib and to prevent a humanitarian crisis there. Our president also noted that the settlement in Idlib should be based on the full implementation of the Sochi agreement," the statement said.

According to the statement, both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to all previous agreements on Syria.