UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Erdogan, Putin Discuss Idlib Escalation In Phone Talks - Turkey President's Administration

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 21st February 2020 | 10:22 PM

Erdogan, Putin Discuss Idlib Escalation in Phone Talks - Turkey President's Administration

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed in phone talks on Friday the recent escalation of tensions in Syria's Idlib and reaffirmed their commitment to previous agreements on Syria, Erdogan's administration said in a statement

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2020) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed in phone talks on Friday the recent escalation of tensions in Syria's Idlib and reaffirmed their commitment to previous agreements on Syria, Erdogan's administration said in a statement.

"Our president held telephone talks with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin. Erdogan stressed the need to contain the Syrian regime in Idlib and to prevent a humanitarian crisis there. Our president also noted that the settlement in Idlib should be based on the full implementation of the Sochi agreement," the statement said.

According to the statement, both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to all previous agreements on Syria.

Related Topics

Syria Russia Vladimir Putin Sochi Idlib Tayyip Erdogan All Agreement

Recent Stories

Forest dept register 421000 acres land reserved fo ..

4 minutes ago

US Orthodox Hierarch Supports Russian Constitution ..

4 minutes ago

US, Turkey Actively Discussing Ways to Help Ankara ..

4 minutes ago

WHO Chief Warns About Closing 'Window of Opportuni ..

4 minutes ago

Comprehensive plan being making for elimination of ..

8 minutes ago

Bulgarian Prime Minister Refutes Reports of Being ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.