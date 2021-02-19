Erdogan, Putin Discuss Joint Monitoring Center in Karabakh - Ankara

(@FahadShabbir)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2021) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the joint monitoring center in Nagorno-Karabakh in a phone conversation, the Turkish president's office said Thursday.

"President Erdogan said that Turkish and Russian experts may meet with their colleagues from Azerbaijan to [be able to] use transport links, which are currently being restored in Nagorno-Karabakh after the January 11 agreement, more effectively. Erdogan said that the joint center in Agdam is successful in monitoring and controlling the ceasefire in Karabakh," the president's office said.

Erdogan said there was interest in the settlement in Syria and Libya.