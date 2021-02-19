UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Erdogan, Putin Discuss Joint Monitoring Center In Karabakh - Ankara

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 19th February 2021 | 12:10 AM

Erdogan, Putin Discuss Joint Monitoring Center in Karabakh - Ankara

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the joint monitoring center in Nagorno-Karabakh in a phone conversation, the Turkish president's office said Thursday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2021) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the joint monitoring center in Nagorno-Karabakh in a phone conversation, the Turkish president's office said Thursday.

"President Erdogan said that Turkish and Russian experts may meet with their colleagues from Azerbaijan to [be able to] use transport links, which are currently being restored in Nagorno-Karabakh after the January 11 agreement, more effectively. Erdogan said that the joint center in Agdam is successful in monitoring and controlling the ceasefire in Karabakh," the president's office said.

Erdogan said there was interest in the settlement in Syria and Libya.

Related Topics

Syria Russia Agdam Vladimir Putin Azerbaijan Libya Tayyip Erdogan January May From Agreement

Recent Stories

Ex-Olympic walking champion Schwazer cleared of do ..

1 hour ago

Firdous expresses condolence to family of Muhammad ..

1 hour ago

EU condemns Slovenia PM's online attack on journal ..

1 hour ago

Pandemic accelerates Italy's falling marriage rate ..

1 hour ago

Minister for conserving water

1 hour ago

NATO chief says 'no final decision' on Afghanistan ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.