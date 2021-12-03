Erdogan, Putin Discuss Libya, Syria, Ukraine, South Caucasus By Phone - Reports
Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 03rd December 2021 | 09:07 PM
ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2021) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Turkish broadcaster NTV reported citing sources in the Turkish leader's administration.
The leaders discussed Libya, Syria, Ukraine, the situation in the South Caucasus, as well as bilateral relations, it said.