UrduPoint.com

Erdogan, Putin Discuss Libya, Syria, Ukraine, South Caucasus By Phone - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 03rd December 2021 | 09:07 PM

Erdogan, Putin Discuss Libya, Syria, Ukraine, South Caucasus by Phone - Reports

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Turkish broadcaster NTV reported citing sources in the Turkish leader's administration

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2021) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Turkish broadcaster NTV reported citing sources in the Turkish leader's administration.

The leaders discussed Libya, Syria, Ukraine, the situation in the South Caucasus, as well as bilateral relations, it said.

Related Topics

Syria Ukraine Russia Vladimir Putin Libya Tayyip Erdogan

Recent Stories

Russian Ambassador Unaware of Any 'Breakthroughs' ..

Russian Ambassador Unaware of Any 'Breakthroughs' on Diplomatic Visas With US

4 minutes ago
 Blinken Confirmed to Ukraine's Kuleba Minsk Agreem ..

Blinken Confirmed to Ukraine's Kuleba Minsk Agreements Have No Alternative - Pat ..

4 minutes ago
 Seminar organized at UET Taxila to create awarenes ..

Seminar organized at UET Taxila to create awareness about smog

4 minutes ago
 Rehman Khan posted as Protocol Officer to CM

Rehman Khan posted as Protocol Officer to CM

4 minutes ago
 In Moscow, a new arts centre to brush up Russia's ..

In Moscow, a new arts centre to brush up Russia's image

11 minutes ago
 Greek Super League fines PAOK for fan violence

Greek Super League fines PAOK for fan violence

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.