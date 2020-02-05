(@FahadShabbir)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2020) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin have held a phone conversation to discuss the recent attack on the Turkish military in Syria's Idlib, the situation in Libya and the bilateral relations, Erdogan's administration said on Tuesday.

The Turkish Defense Ministry said on Monday that five Turkish military officers and a civilian staffer had been killed in an attack by the Syrian army in Idlib. Meanwhile, Erdogan said later that five servicemen and three civilians had been killed as a result of the attack.

"During the phone conversation with Vladimir Putin, our president said that the attack by [Syrian President Bashar] Assad's regime on the military of the Turkish armed forces, who have been deployed to the region to prevent conflicts in Idlib, has jeopardized the joint effort on maintaining peace in Syria.

The president stressed that Turkey will continue using its right for protecting itself from such attacks, in the toughest manner," the Turkish presidential administration said in a statement.

Edogan and Putin have also touched upon the situation in Libya, and the Russian-Turkish relations, according to the statement.