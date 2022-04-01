UrduPoint.com

Erdogan, Putin Discuss Results Of Moscow-Kiev Talks In Turkey - Ankara

Muhammad Irfan Published April 01, 2022 | 08:44 PM

Erdogan, Putin Discuss Results of Moscow-Kiev Talks in Turkey - Ankara

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Rusian President Vladimir Putin discussed the results of Moscow-Kiev talks in Turkey, held earlier this week, during a phone conversation on Friday, Erdogan's office said

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2022) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Rusian President Vladimir Putin discussed the results of Moscow-Kiev talks in Turkey, held earlier this week, during a phone conversation on Friday, Erdogan's office said.

"President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The results of the meeting of the negotiating delegations of Russia and Ukraine on Tuesday in Istanbul were discussed. During the meeting, President Erdogan said that the positive and constructive meeting of the Russian-Ukrainian delegations in Istanbul inspires hope for peace," the office said, adding that Putin thanked Erdogan for organizing the Istanbul meeting.

Erdogan also told Putin that Turkey wants to organize a "meeting between presidents of Russia and Ukraine," his office added.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Turkey Vladimir Putin Istanbul Tayyip Erdogan

Recent Stories

Police seize 53 bottle of liquor

Police seize 53 bottle of liquor

1 minute ago
 Opposition wants to carry out No-Confidence Motion ..

Opposition wants to carry out No-Confidence Motion in peaceful manner: Bilawal

1 minute ago
 US Considers OPEC Decision to Increase Oil Product ..

US Considers OPEC Decision to Increase Oil Production 'Not Right' - Special Envo ..

1 minute ago
 PM Niazi opens PBM's first Panahgah in AJK

PM Niazi opens PBM's first Panahgah in AJK

2 minutes ago
 UK launches criminal and civil probe into P&O Ferr ..

UK launches criminal and civil probe into P&O Ferries

2 minutes ago
 Faithful to observe Nafli, Sunnah Aitakaf in Ramza ..

Faithful to observe Nafli, Sunnah Aitakaf in Ramzan

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.