Erdogan, Putin Discuss Results of Moscow-Kiev Talks in Turkey - Ankara

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2022) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Rusian President Vladimir Putin discussed the results of Moscow-Kiev talks in Turkey, held earlier this week, during a phone conversation on Friday, Erdogan's office said.

"President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The results of the meeting of the negotiating delegations of Russia and Ukraine on Tuesday in Istanbul were discussed. During the meeting, President Erdogan said that the positive and constructive meeting of the Russian-Ukrainian delegations in Istanbul inspires hope for peace," the office said, adding that Putin thanked Erdogan for organizing the Istanbul meeting.

Erdogan also told Putin that Turkey wants to organize a "meeting between presidents of Russia and Ukraine," his office added.