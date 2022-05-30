UrduPoint.com

Erdogan, Putin Discuss Situation In Ukraine, Bilateral Relations - Ankara

Muhammad Irfan Published May 30, 2022 | 08:29 PM

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the situation in Ukraine during a phone conversation on Monday, the office of the Turkish leader said

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2022) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the situation in Ukraine during a phone conversation on Monday, the office of the Turkish leader said.

"Regional issues were discussed, such as the Russian operation in Ukraine, as well as Turkish-Russian relations.

Erdogan said that steps were needed that will minimize the negative consequences of the war and strengthen confidence by quickly restoring the ground for peace between Russia and Ukraine. President Erdogan proposed holding meeting with Russia, Ukraine and the UN in Istanbul and play a role in a possible monitoring mechanism if both sides agree in principle," the office said.

Erdogan also said during the talks that "attacks by the terrorist organization PKK/ YPG (Kurdistan Workers' Party) against Turkey and the Syrian civilian population continue in Syria."

