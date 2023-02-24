Erdogan, Putin Discuss Situation in Ukraine, Earthquake in Turkey - Presidency

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2023) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, during which the leaders discussed the situation in Ukraine and the recent earthquakes in southeastern Turkey, the office of the Turkish President said on Friday.

"President Erdogan spoke by phone with President Vladimir Putin of Russia. The call addressed the earthquakes in Turkey and the developments regarding the Russia-Ukraine war, which started a year ago.

President Erdogan thanked President Putin for displaying solidarity with Turkey over the earthquakes," the presidency of the Turkish leader said in a tweet.

Turkey is ready to contribute to the resumption of negotiations on Ukraine, Erdogan said.

"Expressing Turkey's sincere wish for the revival of the agreement reached in Istanbul, President Erdogan pointed out that Ankara stands ready to provide every kind of support in this regard," the presidency said.